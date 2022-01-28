Pupils' winning design gives a warm welcome to new Nuneaton homes

School pupils from Oak Wood Secondary School unveiled a piece of artwork to welcome residents to a newly-built housing development in Nuneaton.

The students from Oak Wood Secondary School took part in a council competition, sponsored by house builder ModPods International Ltd, to design a commemorative plaque for the development on Raveloe Drive.

The brief was to create a design that recognised the council’s commitment to providing a natural habitat which encourages wildlife to the area - as well as welcoming families to their new homes.

In addition to the winning entry which is due to be made into a plaque that will be placed at the entrance to the development, the council unveiled a piece of artwork which has been displayed alongside the cycle path to the development.

The winning collage was from Oak Wood School’s Mercury Class which portrays lots of wildlife and green spaces.

Five runners-up will also be presented with awards and Cllr Clare Golby, who will be handing out the prizes, said: “The standard of artwork was incredible, what talented artists the schoolchildren are. Narrowing it down was hard which is why we needed to recognise so many runners up as well.