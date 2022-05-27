Recycling and green bin collections to start again on Tuesday as Rugby strike comes to an end

Copyright: Rugby Advertiser.

Yesterday evening, May 26, Rugby council leader Cllr Seb Lowe confirmed with the Advertiser that an agreement between the council and the union and been reached and that strike action would end on Monday after more than four weeks.

And this morning a spokesperson for Rugby council issued a statement to outline the agreeement and to announce extra collections for green bin subscribers.

The spokesperson said the agreeent comprises: “Additional payments for refuse drivers paid since December to be made permanent. Total pay available will rise to up to £30,940

“Changes to overtime payments and tasks allocated to refuse loaders. Total pay available will rise to up to £24,018.

“An uplift in pay grade and additional payments for street cleaners and drivers, reflecting increased responsibilities since last review. Total pay available will rise to up to £24,587.

“No change in the nationally agreed pay award.”

They further stated that those who subscribe to the green garden waste collection service will receive an extra collection at the end of the subscription year (March 31, 2023) for each collection missed.

The strike, which began on April 26 and was planned to last until mid June, was held by borough council waste and street cleaning staff following a pay dispute with national origins.