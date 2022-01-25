Road in Rugby to go to auction with a guide price of £1

The land for sale.

A residential road in Rugby with a guide price of £1 is among the lots up for grabs at an auction early next month.

The slightly bizarre listing comprises roadway, paths and access areas on Beech Drive.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Coventry-based auctioneer Loveitts explained that the road presently belongs to a resident who bought a stretch of land and built two bungalows on it.

The road, paths and access areas constitute land that is now not needed by the owner, so they have opted to put it up for auction.

The expectation that another resident buys it and secures its future as a private access road - let's hope a resident wins the bidding.

Among other items set to be auctioned are one of Coventry's cheapest homes (a maisonette with a guide price of £60,000 - £80,000) and a farm house set to sell for £1m.

Sally Smith, director and auctioneer at Loveitts, said she is very excited by the wide-ranging selection of properties at the next auction.

She said: “This is an incredible range of homes and investments, and we are expecting a great deal of interest as the auction offers something for every requirement and budget.

"We have properties in the centre of a busy city as well as a luxury farmhouse set in an idyllic countryside location.

“The auction market is still strong, despite the unsettling impact of the pandemic, and Loveitts has been able to embrace new technology to ensure that 2021 remained a busy year, through the use of online and livestreamed auctions.”

The next auction will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 3 at 6.30pm. Bidding will be available either by telephone, proxy or online bidding.