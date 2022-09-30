Rugby Borough Council adopts its ‘call for action’ climate change strategy

Rugby Borough Council has adopted its climate change strategy and action plan following a six-week consultation period when the public had their say on the 44-page document.

Climate champion Cllr Emma Crane (Con, Leam Valley) said the policy put the town in a win-win situation and was a call to action for those living and working in the borough.

Speaking at this week’s full council meeting, she said: “I am really delighted to bring this climate change strategy and action plan to council, it is the result of months of work. It is really important both for the council and all the residents of Rugby.

“It essentially sets out a clear plan of action for how we plan to achieve the council’s ambitious goal of net zero by 2030 - a core part of the council’s corporate strategy. Climate change is no longer affecting just far away places, this summer saw temperatures of 40 degrees here in England along with widespread drought.”

“This is an ambitious strategy which I hope we can all get behind. It is also a call to action to Rugby as a whole - all of our local partners, businesses, parish councils, community and voluntary groups, faith groups and individual residents, many of whom I know are already taking steps to reduce their emissions.

“I believe it is a win-win for Rugby. We can lead the way and take advantage of the many opportunities that a low carbon world can bring.”

Members of the Labour group raised concerns over the poor response to the consultation with just 34 comments and the lack of involvement from the borough’s youngsters.

Cllr Alison Livesey (Coton and Houghton) said: “We need to be going out to where the communities are and engaging with them and asking them what they think. It is well known that communities that help design services end up with better services and I think this is a golden opportunity to take that forward - 34 responses from a town the size of Rugby is really quite poor.”

Cllr Michael Moran (Admirals and Cawston) added: “We are missing an opportunity. As a governor at a high school I know how passionate and energetic the community is in school about climate change and not seeing it in this report lets it down. So, as we go on, if we could involve schools in the borough more I think we could get a much better product.”