As owners of buildings across the country continue to respond to the crisis over crumbling concrete, Warwickshire Police has shown it was ahead of the game in checking its properties – having surveyed them in 2020.

Rugby Borough Council has also declared a clean bill of health over the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – but more than 24 hours after the Advertiser also made contact with the county council and its portfolio holder for education Cllr Kam Kaur, no updates have yet been forthcoming from Shire Hall.

Schools have been the focus of much of the concern over the use of RAAC – two Warwick secondary schools, Myton and Aylesford, have been affected and had to vary their start of term for some pupils.

With many schools being academies, the responsibilities are still being established in many cases but Myton headteacher Andy Perry has spoken out about the school closure and the government refusing funding to address these issues earlier.

Two secondary schools in Warwick have faced major disruption to the start of their school year after being identified as having a type of potentially dangerous concrete. Ayelsford School and Myton School are among the many schools in England that have been forced to close some of its buildings due to the national reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) saga. Top photo shows Aylesford School (Photo by Google Street View) and bottom photo shows Myton School (Photo by Mike Baker).

When he spoke to the BBC, Mr Perry said two older buildings on the site were in disrepair and after a survey in April they applied for extra money from the government's school rebuilding programme.

He said he then later received a letter from the Department for Education, refusing funding because ‘other schools were in worse condition’.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Warwickshire Police highlighted how the force had tackled the issue several years ago: “We are pleased to confirm that we have not found any traces of RAAC in any of our occupied buildings.

“We inspected our buildings for RAAC across the county in late 2020 and the only suspected trace of it was found in a disused training block on our Leek Wootton HQ site.

“Regarding the disused block – this is a freestanding building which has not been in use for many years.”

And a spokesperson for the borough council said: “Previous surveys have not identified reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in any council buildings.

“However, while the latest government guidance published last Thursday focused on school buildings, we have liaised with our structural engineers this week to ensure our building inspections continue to follow ‘best practice’ as the guidance on detecting and dealing with RAAC evolves.”