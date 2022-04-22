Rugby councillors call for appointments system at Hunters Lane Recycling Centre to be scrapped

Hunters Lane Recycling Centre.

The centre presently works on an appointment system – implemented during the pandemic – whereby residents must go online to book slots through ‘Eventbrite’.

And at a Rugby Borough Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday April 26, two councillors are set to call on the borough council to request that the county council removes the booking system.

The motion – proposed by Cllr Noreen New and seconded by Cllr Tim Douglas – reads: “In light of the removal of all Covid restrictions, this council agrees to send a request to Warwickshire County Council that the Hunters Lane Waste disposal site returns to pre Covid working hours and conditions so that residents are allowed to access the site without booking through Eventbrite.”