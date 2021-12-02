Rugby mayor plants liquidambar tree in town centre to mark National Tree Week

Rugby mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts plants a tree in Jubilee Gardens to celebrate National Tree Week. Photo courtesy of Rugby Borough Council.

The mayor of Rugby has planted a tree in Jubilee Gardens to signal the borough's support for National Tree Week.

Cllr Deepah Roberts joined members of the council's parks and grounds team in Regent Place yesterday, December 1, to plant a liquidambar - a deciduous tree with leaves which turn shades of orange, crimson and purple in autumn.

National Tree Week, organised by the Tree Council, marks the start of the winter planting season and this year's celebration encourages everyone to #PlantForOurFuture.

Trees and hedgerows have a vital role to play in against climate change, delivering a wide range of environmental benefits.

In addition to capturing and storing carbon, trees and hedges boost biodiversity by supporting a wide range of wildlife, from butterflies and bumblebees to hedgehogs and a host of microscopic organisms.

A spokesperson for Rugby council said: "The council backed National Tree Week's #PlantForOurFuture campaign by planting a baker's dozen of young trees in Chestnut Fields and Jubilee Gardens, part of the council's long-term commitment to boosting the number of trees in the borough."

Cllr Roberts, who has chosen 'respect and protect the environment' as the theme of her mayoral year, said: "National Tree Week reminds us we can all play a part in protecting the environment, even if it's simply planting a tree in a pot on your doorstep.

"The council has planted thousands of trees across the borough in the past decade, including the creation of Diamond Wood in the Rainsbrook Valley, so I was delighted to support the #PlantForOurFuture campaign and promote National Tree Week."