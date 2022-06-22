Rugby MP backs Quentin Willson's campaign to slash VAT on electric car charging points

L-R: Rugby MP Mark Pawsey; FairCharge founder and journalist Quentin Wilson; and RAC EV spokesman Simon Williams

Mr Pawsey joined Quentin and representatives of the RAC at the new MOTO service station at Junction 1 of the M6, just on the edge of Rugby.

The service station has 30 electric vehicle charging points and enables fast charging to take place at the crossroads of the UK’s motorway network.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But under the current regulations public electric vehicle charging points pay a rate of 20 per cent VAT, as opposed to domestic charging points which are charged at just 5 per cent VAT.

The FairCharge campaign is calling on the Government to reform VAT to align costs for commercial charging points with domestic rates to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles.

Speaking at the services, Mr Pawsey said: “What I now want to see is the Government go further in encouraging people to make the switch to EVs by aligning the VAT rate for both domestic and commercial charging, both bringing fairness to the system and cutting the costs for hardworking families.”

Quentin Willson, FairCharge founder, said: “The Midlands is becoming a key centre of the UK’s energy transition enabled by its world class automotive sector.

The growth of battery production, R&D and EV manufacturing in the Midlands will boost local economic growth, provide high tech jobs and bring cleaner air.