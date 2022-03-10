Rugby Orbit residents come together to spruce up the area and boost biodiversity with morning of gardening

Orbit staff, representatives from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and residents joined together for the project.

Rugby Orbit residents have come together to enhance outdoor spaces in their community, connecting with nature and helping to boost biodiversity.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust helped to create a detailed habitat survey of St Mark's Court and then a plan to boost the array of plants in the area was formed.

Through greater varieties of plant species, Orbit hope to encourage more wildlife to these areas as well as connecting residents to nature on their doorstep, which is great for wellbeing.

Then, on the morning of February 24, residents took part in a big gardening push - including hedge and shrubs planting, prepping green areas to sow wildflower seeds, craft making and installing some new benches for the estate.

Jessica Marshall, environmental change manager at Orbit, said: “We believe there are small steps we can all take as individuals to welcome wildlife into our local communities and enhance biodiversity.

"The improved green space and change in maintenance style at St Mark's Court will provide the food and shelter for nature to thrive, hopefully encouraging a number of native species such as birds, insects and small mammals into the local area.

"The project has been a great way for us to engage with residents and we hope that the regenerated outdoor space will provide a place for them to socialise outdoors and connect with nature, as well as giving their wellbeing a boost.”

Orbit residents can request a free ‘Wildlife Outside Your Window’ booklet.