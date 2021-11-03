Rugby town hall and police station could be demolished in radical proposal to transform the town centre

Rugby's town hall - perhaps not long for this world.

Redeveloping the police station and the town hall, and replacing them with a ‘community hub’ are among radical proposals set out by Rugby council in a bid to revolutionise the town centre.

‘Local Feel’ roads are another part of the proposals – with the council exploring the idea of making big changes to the Gyratory and Corporation Street – with more space for pedestrians and cyclists on the cards.

Moving towards Evereux Way, the council proposals suggest the roundabout connecting Corporation Street and Evereux Way – which has not long had a Drive-Thru Mcdonald’s built nearby, is ‘poor quality’, favouring cars too much and making the vicinity unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Rugby council said it plans to speak with the county council to explore the idea of scrapping the roundabout entirely and creating a new, ‘high-quality’ gateway to the town

centre.

On the proposals for the town hall, Rugby council said the listed buildings at the back of the site would be preserved, and any plan to demolish buildings or redevelop the area would depend on being able to relocate the Benn Hall.