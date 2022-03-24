Severn Trent invites Broadwell residents for meeting as they prepare to build new £1m sewer pipe

Latest news.

Severn Trent is hosting a community drop-in session for residents in Broadwell next week, where they can hear about plans to upgrade the waste network in their area.

The company is investing more £1 million to install a new sewer pipe in the village to increase capacity and reduce the risk of flooding.

Teams from Severn Trent plan to meet with residents to answer any questions or concerns they may have, ahead of the work beginning in April.

Lisa Orme from Severn Trent, said: “We’re investing over £1 million in Broadwell to install a new, specially designed waste pipe that’ll help protect the village from flooding in the future.

“We’re hosting a drop-in session to update residents, show them our plans and answer any questions they may have. Feedback from our customers is really important to us – so we’d love to see as many people as possible turn up to the session.”

Temporary road closures and traffic management will be in place along Hayway Lane, Main Street, The Row and The Green at different stages throughout the five-month project.