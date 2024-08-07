'She's our eco-warrior princess!' - Litter-busting Lottie on mission to clear Rugby streets

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 12:28 BST

Rugby girl Lottie Allen is a small but mighty force who is on a mission to help the environment.

Fed up of people ‘making bad choices’, green-minded Lottie, four, has been clearing rubbish from the borough’s streets.

Her mum Laura-Jayne said: “Lottie expressed her sadness when I collected her from nursery a few weeks ago.

"She said people had been ‘making bad choices’ by not putting their litter in the bin or taking it home. Lottie also pointed out her concern for animals hurting themselves on the rubbish.”

Lottie with some of the rubbish she's picked up.Lottie with some of the rubbish she's picked up.
Lottie with some of the rubbish she's picked up.

Since then, Lottie has been picking up litter on her way home from nursery.

“My sister Tracy was so impressed by Lottie’s caring attitude to nature she gifted a litter picker and hi-vis jacket of her own,” said Laura-Jayne.

Impressed by her efforts, Lottie’s nursery presented her with a certificate for her litter picking efforts.

Her proud mum added: “She’s our eco-warrior princess.”

