Something fishy about this mackerel sky captured in Rugby by former mayor
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As night started to fall in Rugby last week, something unusual happened in the sky.
Former Rugby Mayor Bill Lewis captured the ‘mackerel sky’ over Ashlawn Gardens ast Monday.
He grabbed his camera to photograph the cloudlet effect, which resembles fish scales.
Bill said: “Google tells me that a mackerel sky indicates the weather is about to change. There's no indication that what is true in meteorology can also be true in politics!”
Did you see the mackerel sky? Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.