Something fishy about this mackerel sky captured in Rugby by former mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As night started to fall in Rugby last week, something unusual happened in the sky.

Former Rugby Mayor Bill Lewis captured the ‘mackerel sky’ over Ashlawn Gardens ast Monday.

He grabbed his camera to photograph the cloudlet effect, which resembles fish scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill said: “Google tells me that a mackerel sky indicates the weather is about to change. There's no indication that what is true in meteorology can also be true in politics!”