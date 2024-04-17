Storm causes havoc in Rugby with fallen trees on roads and severe hail
"County Highways dealt with more than one tree that fell at this location due to the weather”
Strong winds caused trees in Rugby to fall during Monday’s hail storm.
Emergency crews were called to a number of incidents in the county due to stormy conditions.
Nobody was hurt as a result of the damage.
Photographer Matty Winter took this picture of a huge fallen tree in Rugby Road, Dunchurch.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "County Highways dealt with more than one tree that fell at this location due to the weather.
"Emergency teams attended to remove them from the road to allow traffic to return as soon as was possible."