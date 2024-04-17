Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strong winds caused trees in Rugby to fall during Monday’s hail storm.

Emergency crews were called to a number of incidents in the county due to stormy conditions.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the damage.

Luckily nobody was hurt in Rugby Road, Dunchurch. Picture: Matty Winter.

Photographer Matty Winter took this picture of a huge fallen tree in Rugby Road, Dunchurch.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "County Highways dealt with more than one tree that fell at this location due to the weather.