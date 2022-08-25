Swarm descends on Leamington’s Jephson Gardens to raise awareness of the plight of bees​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Lever, Sam Black and her children

A swarm of bees descended on Jephson Gardens to raise awareness of the plight of bees.

The community groups Bee Friendly Cubbington and Bee Friendly Warwick have organised a petition to request Warwick District Council go pesticide free, which was signed by many passers-by in the park.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the group said: "Bees who, amongst other pressures, are indirectly killed by pesticides as the pesticides affect their gut bacteria and navigation systems.

"Many locals signed the petition asking Warwick District Council to go pesticide free. The bees are thankful for their support but they are looking to get 200 more signatures. They urge you to sign if you live in the Warwickshire District Council area."

To sign the petition visit: change.org/wdcpestfree