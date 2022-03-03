The most interesting £3.30 you'll ever spend? You can now buy turf from the Rugby School field where the game was born

The Close. Photo credit: Rugby School.

Unless you are a particularly astute bargain hunter, £3.30 does not seem to you get you much these days - but it can get you a square metre of turf from the very field in which William Webb Ellis took the ball in his arms and ran with it, inventing the game of rugby in 1823.

The slightly odd opportunity has come about because Rugby School is re-turfing the famous field, named the Close, opting to add a sand base to make it more resilient to soggy conditions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the school explained: "This iconic ground is still in its natural state and the turf in pristine condition.

"However, with the increasing extremes in UK weather it is clear that underground work needs to be done including installation of high quality drainage and sprinkler systems.

"This significant investment will futureproof and protect the site to ensure it can be safely used for matches and enjoyed by visitors for many years to come.

"The work, due to be carried out last year, but postponed due to Covid, has now become urgent in order for it to be finished ahead of the 2023 bicentenary of the game when the school’s celebrations will feature an exciting calendar of national and international matches."

20,000 square metres of turf is on offer - with the school suggesting you might want to buy a square metre to give as a quirky gift.

But for those particularly fond of the game, there is the chance to buy enough to re-turf your entire garden.

Paperweights are also on offer, with small sections of the turf encased in glass.