'There is an urgent need to act' - Kineton community set up group to monitor river

The Kineton Clean Water group was set up on March 14 following the Rivers Trust’s State of our Rivers report, which marked the river as having bad ecological health.

Inspired by a similar group in Shipston, Kineton Clean Water aims to regularly monitor the health of the river that flows through Wellesbourne, Walton, Combrook and Butlers Marston.

Anne Waldon, one of the residents involved in setting up Kineton Clean Water, said: "Having heard about plans in Shipston for a volunteer group to monitor their local water as part of a Citizen Science project, we decided to set up a similar group in Kineton.

Members of the Kineton Clean Water group monitoring the ecological health of the River Dene.

"It was great that so many people came along to our first meeting. There were lots of ideas about the monitoring we can do, both of the water and of the local wildlife, and how we can do it. People are really keen to make a difference!"

According to the Environment Agency, much of the pollution in England’s rivers comes from industrial chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides and untreated sewage spills as well as the obvious littering of plastic bottles and crisp packets.

Also at the launch was Kenilworth councillor Zoe Leventhal, who said: "It was great to roll up my sleeves and get involved in water testing at the River Dene as part of Kineton Clean Water. There is an urgent need to act to restore our rivers - and the recent State of Our Rivers report includes the River Dene as one of the watercourses in poor health.

“And there is much to be hopeful about. It was great to see so many local residents and councillors getting involved in the project - we had ornithologists, water treatment experts and engineers in the room - all offering ideas and expertise. Making these local connections is so important and it empowers communities to take positive action.

“I am looking forward to working on the project in Kineton and seeing what progress we can make.”