'This is a real legacy project' - line of beautiful oak trees to be planted in Dunchurch

File image.

Dunchurch residents are set to come together to plant a line of oak trees in the village in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The project is sponsored by the trustees of Dunchurch sports field and village hall - and they are working with the Friends of Dunchurch Society to make it happen.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Judge, chairman of the trustees, said: "We think our contribution to that project may be unique , with the whole community joining together to create a line of oak trees in our village in a prominent and enhancing position on the sports field.

"The oak line will be planted against the backdrop of the magnificent, recently-restored Victorian walled garden at Bilton Grange.

"Serendipitously, the planting coincides with our village representing the seven midland counties in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Large Village category of the annual Britain in Bloom competition - a crowning achievement by the Friends of Dunchurch in their very first year of operating.

"This is a real legacy project... as our children and grandchildren will really be the first to appreciate the full impact of The Dunchurch Oak Line."

All sponsors and residents are invited to join in with the planting ceremony and plaque reveal, which takes place at on the sports field at 2pm on Sunday, March 20.

Tea and biscuits will be served afterwards in the village hall sports lounge to follow).

Mr Judge added: "If your organisation would like to help by digging the hole and preparing the soil for your tree then perhaps one or two representatives could join us at 2pm on Saturday 19th March, armed with a spade.

"Help will be at hand to get the job done in preparation for the planting ceremony the next day.

"Sponsors are invited to nominate a couple of people ( children if appropriate) to dig the hole and then perform the actual planting on the Sunday."