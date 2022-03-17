Tree-mendous effort at Kingsbury Water Park

The county council's country park rangers were joined by residents and Cllr Andy Jenns and Cllr Heather Timms (both pictured above), who donned their wellies and wielded spades to plant 14 native woodland trees, marking the end of the third season of the planting scheme.

A successful tree planting season at Kingsbury Water Park was finished off in style on Sunday.

A total of 35 people got involved and a county council spokesman said: "With the help of local schools, volunteer groups and individuals, over 100 trees have been planted this season and the area is quickly evolving into a vibrant young woodland. Approximately 160 native woodland trees will be planted each year, until an area of 3.5 acres has been covered."