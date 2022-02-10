Trees to be pruned and felled in Nuneaton park

Portfolio holder for health and environment, Cllr Julian Gutteridge, has confirmed that the cycle path in the park will remain open during school run hours.

Tree problems are being tackled in a Nuneaton park but the work will not be allowed to interfere with people going to and from school.

The poplars of Maple Park are the issue and Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council has lined up what it says is essential maintenance.

The popular pruning approach known as pollarding - which helps to strengthen the trees and encourages new growth - will be used for most of the trees but some will be taken down.

A borough council spokesperson said: "This work is being actioned not just as a precaution, but to prevent a real chance of failure. The poplar trees in Maple Park have been planted close together in a row which makes them weaker than trees that have been grown separately.

"The pollarding will reduce the height, making them much safer and more stable. Those poplars which are very weak will be removed and replaced.

"Unfortunately, poplars are short-lived trees, and their full replacement will need to be considered at some point in the future."