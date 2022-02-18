Video: Police investigating report of another fox being killed by Warwickshire Hunt hounds

A still from the video taken by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs.

Police are investigating a report that another fox has been killed by Warwickshire Hunt hounds.

Another video has emerged of what appears to show hounds killing a fox and a huntsman disposing of the body.

The footage has been captured by the West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs (WMHS) who said that this is the sixth time it has filmed Warwickshire Hunt killing wildlife since September.

The latest incident happened on February 16 in the Walton and Combrook areas of Warwickshire.

A spokesperson for the WMHS said: "The footage appears to show the moment when the body is ripped in two as the group of hounds separate into two groups.

"A member of the hunt identified by saboteurs as the huntsman then bends down to pick up the front half of the body, the head and torso.

"He then moves over to the second group of hounds and picks up the bottom half of the body. After moving off he then appears to drop the body parts back on the floor. Other members of the hunt then run over and pick up the body.

CLICK HEREto view the video - WARNING: It does contain footage of an alleged killing of a fox.

The spokesperson added: “The Warwickshire Hunt can say what they want and can come out with the usual excuses about accidents but this is the sixth time we have filmed them killing wildlife since September.

"The excuses wore thin a long time ago and every time they kill again their excuses get more and more unbelievable.

"Friday February 18 is the 17th anniversary of the Hunting Act. What this demonstrates is that the current law is not working.

"The Hunting Act needs to be strengthened to eliminate all loopholes. There needs to be a complete total ban on all forms of hunting with hounds.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said they received a report of a fox being killed at a hunt in Walton at 2.26pm on February 16.

"Enquires are being carried out by the force’s rural crime team," they said.

"We would encourage anyone with footage of the incident to make contact with the police to arrange for the original footage to be handed over as part of enquiries.

"Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the incident number 255 16022022."