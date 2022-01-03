Video: Serious questions raised after Warwickshire Hunt hounds kill another fox

Hounds are pictured with the dead body of the fox

Warwickshire Hunt hounds have once again been caught on camera killing a fox.

The Hunt met on Wednesday December 30 at Danils Hill Farm, Napton on the Hill, and hunted just behind it.

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs were present and they filmed the hounds killing a fox just behind the farm.

One of the hounds can be seen on the video running off with the body as members of the hunt on a quad bike try to retrieve it.

This comes two days after the Warwickshire Hunt was filmed killing a deer near Stratford Upon Avon.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said “We filmed the same hounds killing a deer two days before this latest kill.

"In response to that incident the Warwickshire Hunt claimed that "incidents of this nature involving hounds are incredibly rare".

"So rare that this is the second kill this week and the fourth we have filmed since September.

"These incidents are happening far too frequently. The Warwickshire Hunt and their hounds are out of control.

"Any responsible dog owner would keep their dogs on a lead if they knew their dogs may attack other animals. These hounds should not be let loose in the countryside."

If you can't view the video, click here to watch it: https://youtu.be/DnxbXOzopK0A spokesman for the Warwickshire Hunt said: "If there are allegations of illegality regarding our hunting activities then we suggest that the evidence is taken to the police and investigated through the appropriate channels where the hunt will cooperate fully.