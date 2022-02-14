Volunteers help plant trees and plants in Warwick to help the environment and improve the area

Volunteers have been planting trees and plants in Warwick to help the environment and to improve the area. Photo supplied

Volunteers have been planting trees and plants in Warwick to help the environment and to improve the area.

Thanks to a grant from county councillor John Holland to the Chase Meadow Residents Association, the Chase Meadow garden volunteer group have planted 50 foot of hedging for wildlife, three native blossom trees and 500 wild daffodil bulbs on an area of Warwickshire County Council land on the edge of Chase Meadow.

The group had help from new volunteers, including residents from in Chase Meadow, across Warwick and Hampton Magna and also three volunteers from the Kineton Army Base, who did some heavy digging when it came to planting the hedge.

According to the group, the aim of the project is to improve habitat and biodiversity, reduce air pollution, enhance the look of the area and involve the community.

Margot Rowdon, the gardening group lead, said: ‘’It was wonderful to have so many new volunteers who were dead keen to get tree and hedge planting, as they wanted to make a difference to the environment.

"We planted the wild daffodils in the autumn and they are pushing through now, ready for March flowering.

"We will water the trees and hedges for the next two summers to get them established.

"We will be making some rubble and soil piles for invertebrate habitat, with all the spoil from the project.

"Wild flower seeds and plug plants are being added all the time to increase the variety of plant species around our local green spaces. We hope to do further planting in the years to come.

"It is great to have a piece of land where the community can plant, so thank you to the county council for working with us on this. It has been hard work, but great fun too.

"The volunteers have done a great job.

"We would welcome donations of snowdrops’ in the green’ - they like to be split after flowering- or native primroses, as we want to plant these near the new hedge."