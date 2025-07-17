Warning after lawn mower overheating causes fire at Rugby beauty spot

Fire crews were called to Draycote Water on Monday after the heat of a lawn mower caused a blaze.

Staff at the beauty spot said the fire spread quickly, but nobody was hurt.

They said: “It's shocking to see the damage caused by the fire at Draycote Water today (Monday) and how quickly it spread, it was started by the heat of a lawnmower.

"It is all out now and no one was hurt or any major damage, thanks to the quick response from the fire service.

The fire at Draycote Water.

"This incident is a stark reminder of how easily fires can start, especially with dry conditions. We urge everyone to remember the importance of fire safety and to never have fires or barbecues on-site at Draycote Water or our other sites. Let's all do our part to protect our beautiful natural spaces.”

