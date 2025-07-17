Warning after lawn mower overheating causes fire at Rugby beauty spot

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 15:54 BST
Fire crews were called to Draycote Water on Monday after the heat of a lawn mower caused a blaze.

Staff at the beauty spot said the fire spread quickly, but nobody was hurt.

They said: “It's shocking to see the damage caused by the fire at Draycote Water today (Monday) and how quickly it spread, it was started by the heat of a lawnmower.

"It is all out now and no one was hurt or any major damage, thanks to the quick response from the fire service.

The fire at Draycote Water.placeholder image
The fire at Draycote Water.

"This incident is a stark reminder of how easily fires can start, especially with dry conditions. We urge everyone to remember the importance of fire safety and to never have fires or barbecues on-site at Draycote Water or our other sites. Let's all do our part to protect our beautiful natural spaces.”

