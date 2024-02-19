Warning to motorists after flooding in Kilsby caused car to slide into ditch
A driver escaped with minor injuries after his car slid in flood water and ended up in a ditch in Kilsby yesterday (Sunday).
Oliver Osborne was driving to work along Kilsby Lane to the A5 at 6.30am when his car hit the water.
He said: “I escaped with cuts and bruises, so I was lucky really.”
His partner posted on Facebook: “It was dark and by time he saw the ‘flood’ warning sign it was too late. He skided, his car glided on one side and then it rolled upside down in a ditch.
“My partner has been lucky but the next person might not.
“Please please be cautious on this road. Even after the accident happened we saw cars driving through at 60-70mph and skidding.”
Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding residents about the dangers of driving through flood water.