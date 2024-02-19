Warning to motorists after flooding in Kilsby caused car to slide into ditch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver escaped with minor injuries after his car slid in flood water and ended up in a ditch in Kilsby yesterday (Sunday).

Oliver Osborne was driving to work along Kilsby Lane to the A5 at 6.30am when his car hit the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I escaped with cuts and bruises, so I was lucky really.”

The driver escaped with minor injuries.

His partner posted on Facebook: “It was dark and by time he saw the ‘flood’ warning sign it was too late. He skided, his car glided on one side and then it rolled upside down in a ditch.

“My partner has been lucky but the next person might not.

“Please please be cautious on this road. Even after the accident happened we saw cars driving through at 60-70mph and skidding.”