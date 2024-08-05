Warwick and Leamington MP contacts new secretary of state over serious fly problem in Heathcote
Heathcote, Whitnash, Warwick Gates and Bishops Tachbrook residents have been overwhelmed with high volumes of flies in their homes for many months.
This is despite ongoing complaints to local authorities, The Environment Agency and Mr Western’s help.
Over the weekend, Mr Western provided an update via Facebook.
He said: “The serious fly problem in Heathcote, Warwick Gates and Whitnash has been plaguing residents for over a year now.
“It’s an intolerable situation for affected residents and it’s shocking that they have been forced to live like this for so long.
"One of my urgent priorities upon being re-elected was to alert the new minister about this awful issue and request a meeting to discuss what action can and must be taken.”
In his letter to Emma Hardy, the Minster for Flooding and Rural Affairs at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Mr Western said: “Both residents and I have been campaigning for a resolution for over a year.
"I’ve held meetings with residents, The Environment Agency and our local council.
"The Environment Agency has conducted numerous visits to sites it regulates locally (I attended one) but no definitive action has yet been taken meaning residents continue to suffer from this awful problem.
"I’ve seen first hand the distress and difficulty this is causing residents.
"They cannot be forced to live like this any longer.
"I’d be most grateful for a meeting with you and your team to further discuss what can be done to finally resolve this issue as a matter of urgency.”