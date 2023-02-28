Warwickshire campaign to get motorists to switch off their engines when parked is focused on school run drivers

Warwickshire County Council has recently re-launched its Kids Need Clean Air campaign in partnership with primary schools across the county

A Warwickshire campaign to get motorists to switch off their engines when parked is focused on parents and carers who do the school run.

This campaign aims to educate drivers of the benefits of switching off their vehicle engines when stationary, with a particular focus on engine idling outside schools during drop-off and pick-ups.

The best way to reduce air pollution is to use vehicles less, however if travelling by car is essential it is important for engines to be switched off when waiting or stationary.

Engines left running - Idling - increase the amount of exhaust fumes in the air, with these fumes containing harmful gases which pollute the environment, contribute towards climate change, and are linked to health conditions such as respiratory illnesses and lung and heart disease.

Idling often occurs outside schools at drop off and pick up times, which means children are exposed to increased air pollution.

Idling uses unnecessary fuel and is a significant contributor to local air pollution.

By stopping engine idling, drivers will reduce fuel costs and save money, improve air quality, and reduce air pollutants which can help cut heart disease, reduce lung cancer and prevent asthma attacks.

By reducing the amount of fuel being used, drivers can improve the quality of the air that we breathe.

Throughout the past month (February), 27 primary schools across the county launched this campaign, with each of these schools receiving a banner for the schools’ railings, a digital animation offering advice and guidance for parents and carers, and an article for newsletters.

Councillor Heather Timms,Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “It may seem like a small step to take, but if we all switch off our engines when our cars are stationary, we can significantly reduce harmful carbon emissions and at the same time make the air safer for us all to breathe.”