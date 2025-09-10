Warwickshire Climate Alliance: Leamington festivalgoers 'underestimate' worldwide demand for action

Warwickshire Climate Alliance's stall at Ecofest in Leamington. Credit: Warwickshire Climate Alliance

Warwickshire Climate Alliance has said that visitors to this year’s Ecofest event in Leamington underestimated the global demand for governments to do more against climate change.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alliance, which had a stall at the event, wanted to raise awareness that ‘more people care about climate action than you think’.

They asked festivalgoers three questions - ‘what percentage of people (globally) do you think want governments to take stronger action on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

climate change?, ‘what percentage of people (globally) do you think would be willing to give up one per cent of their income to

fund climate action?, and ‘what percentage of people in the UK do you think would support an onshore wind farm in their local area?’.

Averaging out their responses, festivalgoers thought that 62 per cent of people might want stronger government action, 34 per cent might be willing to give up one per cent of their income to fund it, and 31 per cent of UK people would support a wind farm in their area.

However, the studies referred to by the alliance found something completely different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reality, 89 per cent of people worldwide do want governments to take stronger action – in the UK, the figure is 83 per cent - 69 per cent would be willing to give up one per cent of their income (in the UK, it is 47.6 per cent), and 72 per cent of UK people say they would support a wind farm in their local area.

Stephen Norrie and David Mond of Warwickshire Climate Alliance said: “Of course, one can be sceptical about some of these figures.

“People may be less willing to give up one per cent of their income when push comes to shove than when simply asked about their intentions.

"But the more we believe that others are doing so, the more we are likely to do it ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we underestimate others’ support, we are less willing to do anything.

“Leamington festivalgoers’ underestimates reflect a world-wide trend.

"The same studies that produced these figures also showed that in every country, people underestimate each other’s desire for action and willingness to contribute.

"Globally, people thought only 43 per cent of other people would be willing to contribute one per cent of their income – in the UK only 37.2 per cent - close to the EcoFest estimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When politicians were asked how many of their constituents they thought would support a wind farm, they credited only a paltry 19 per cent with being willing to do so.

“It seems we are suffering from a perception gap about each other’s support for climate action and willingness to contribute.

"And this perception gap has an impact.

"The less we think our fellows care and are willing to act, the less we are likely to do so ourselves.

"We hate being taken advantage of but our fear of being taken for a sucker may lead us to jump out of the frying pan into the fire – literally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the reasons politicians don’t back action on climate change is because they falsely presume that the public doesn’t care about it.

"All this shows how important it is that people openly express their desire for climate action and their willingness to contribute.

For more information visit warwickshireclimatealliance.org/