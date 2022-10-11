Hedgehog numbers are in decline and huge efforts being made to help them recover could be undermined. Photo: Jon Hawkins.

The site is in Warwick district but will have an impact on a large area around, adding to the determination of Brandon Marsh-based Warwickshire Wildlife Trust to rally opposition, alongside other nature charities.

They say the government’s recent announcements pose a threat to wildlife, wild places, and water quality - and is an attack on nature of a scale that has never been seen before.In the gigafactory case, it says they threaten to weaken protections for habitats and wildlife with the announcement of the new investment zones, where planning policies will be watered down to make it easier for developers to go ahead.

They are currently required to complete ecological surveys, Environmental Impact Assessments, obtain Natural England licences, and perform tree and landscape surveys and flood risk assessments. The Trust is concerned that speeding up processes in new investment zones may mean these important environmental checks are not completed.

The planned deregulation may also mean communities and key environmental consultation bodies may lose the opportunity to comment on detailed plans.The gigafactory sits within the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) impact risk zone of Brandon Marsh nature reserve and very near to Ryton Wood, which is also a designated SSSI.

It is also within the Nature Improvement Area, as well as in the climate change vulnerability buffer zone. If none of the current environmental regulations apply, the Trust says the damage done to wildlife in the area could be extensive.

CEO Ed Green is clear that it’s time for action: "If you are happy that more than one in ten species are at risk of dying out. If you agree that nature is a barrier to economic growth and there’s no connection between food security and a healthy environment. If you are not worried that every river and lake in England currently fails chemical pollution standards and only 16 per cent are classed in good ecological condition, then do nothing.

“But if you are angry about this, and terrified the government is making things even worse, then share that anger with your MP and local councillor. Join #DefendNature and take action for nature by telling the government how you feel about their policies. Tell all the political parties too, demand from them a better, responsible and inspiring approach… tell them all what sort of environment you expect."

Opponents also highlight that the government has lifted a ban on fracking and launched a review of the long-awaited Environmental Land Management Schemes, originally designed to reward farmers for restoring nature, climate proofing their business and preventing pollution from entering rivers.

For more information including how to contact your MP and councillor, go to: warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/defendnature