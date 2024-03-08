Warwickshire Wildlife Trust re-emphasises its message for better environmental protections from political parties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust re-emphasised its message for better environmental protections as a key battleground in the forthcoming general election.

John Slinger, the Labour Party’s candidate for Rugby, visited Brandon Marsh to meet CEO of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Ed Green to discuss issues relating to the environment and nature and see the Trust’s work.

The both discussed the national Wildlife Trusts’ Priorities for Action document through which they are calling on the political parties to commit to reversing the trend identified in the 2023 State of Nature Report that Britain is continuing to allow nature to decline.

John Slinger said: “As a member myself of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, it was good to meet Ed and hear about the great work they are doing to protect and promote the natural world locally.

“We walked around the beautiful Brandon Marsh nature reserve and I saw first-hand the great work the Trust is doing to create a habitat for wildlife of all forms that can be enjoyed by all. I’m committed to working with everyone involved, including community groups and the Trust to ensure that our natural environment is accessible to as many people as possible in our community."