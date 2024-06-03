WATCH: Stomach churning moment that gross blockages are discovered in Severn Trent sewers - which can lead to fatbergs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows the moment ugly blockages, which can lead to fatbergs, were discovered in Severn Trent sewers – created by plastic-containing wet wipes and fats, oils and greases (FOG).

Tiny remote-controlled cameras are dropped into clogged pipes by the water company to identify blockages, which can lead to costly flooding for homeowners.

One piece of CCTV footage shows how a gross mass of wet wipes had partially closed a pipe on the Severn Trent network, which stretches for some 97,000km in total. Another video (not attached here) shows how FOG has completely filled a sewer pipe.

The blockages were quickly cut down to size and removed by our expert teams who work across Birmingham and the Black Country, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Coventry and Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Staffordshire.

A still from the video, which shows a blockage in the Severn Trent sewers

Grant Mitchell, sewer blockage lead at Severn Trent, said: “Blockages like these are a real menace as they can lead to flooding if not detected and dealt with.

“Every year our team removes 30,000 blockages from across our waste network, and each week we pull two and a half tonnes of wet wipes from our sewers, which is the same weight as a Range Rover.

“These blockages can cause costly problems for customers and the environment and can be a major contributing factor in the formation of fatbergs.”

Wet wipes and FOG can contribute to creating giant fatbergs. One of the biggest fatbergs in recent times was discovered in Small Heath, Birmingham, in 2021, and was said to have weighed 300 tonnes and took days to clear.

Grant added: “Putting the wrong things down the toilet or drain can have a devastating impact on communities and the environment and we know blockages can be a horrible experience for our customers.

“We can all play a part in helping keep our sewers free of FOG. To do that, it’s vital we put fats, oils and any food in the bin, and remember to only ever flush the 3 Ps down the toilet too – poo, pee and paper.”

Earlier this year, Severn Trent welcomed Government plans to ban wet wipes containing plastic – which can take up to 500 years to disintegrate.

In the past year, waste crews at the water company have managed and cleared an astonishing 28,782 blockages, something that could have been avoided if wet wipes were put in the bin rather than down the toilet.