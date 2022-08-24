Register
Water levels fall at Jephson Gardens lake - but it is not entirely due to the drought

Water levels at Jephson Gardens lake recently fell to a very low level - but this was not entirely due to the drought.

By Phil Hibble
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:11 pm
Visitors could see the usually submerged fountain pipes sticking out of the water, providing a popular perch for ducks. Photo by Frances Wilmot.
Visitors could see the usually submerged fountain pipes sticking out of the water, providing a popular perch for ducks.

Frances Wilmot took this photo and said she is worried that the situation seen in Kenilworth's Abbey Fields - where residents fought hard to save the fish - could be repeated in Leamington

Read more: 'The whole town is behind us': Kenilworth community comes together, working day and night, to save the fish in Abbey Fields lake

Read More: In pictures: Hundreds of fish have been saved thanks to the tireless efforts of the Kenilworth community

"The pool is drying up and a heron stalks around gobbling up what small fish remain in the shallows," she said.

But Warwick District Council said the problem is being resolved and is mainly due to a technical problem

"Regarding water levels in Jephson Gardens lake, this was caused by technical issues with the water feed and programmed maintenance for the jets," said a council spokesperson.

"These issues have now been resolved and the lake reported to be refilling."

