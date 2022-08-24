Water levels fall at Jephson Gardens lake - but it is not entirely due to the drought

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors could see the usually submerged fountain pipes sticking out of the water, providing a popular perch for ducks. Photo by Frances Wilmot.

Frances Wilmot took this photo and said she is worried that the situation seen in Kenilworth's Abbey Fields - where residents fought hard to save the fish - could be repeated in Leamington

"The pool is drying up and a heron stalks around gobbling up what small fish remain in the shallows," she said.

But Warwick District Council said the problem is being resolved and is mainly due to a technical problem

"Regarding water levels in Jephson Gardens lake, this was caused by technical issues with the water feed and programmed maintenance for the jets," said a council spokesperson.