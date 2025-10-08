'We need answers - and we need action': Leamington residents endure yet another miserable summer of rancid smells and flies

Leamington residents have endured another summer of rancid smells and flies, with hundreds more complaints having been lodged.

And now as they approach a fourth year of misery, angry campaigners are once again demanding accountability.

As we have frequently reported, neighbours have been facing foul odours and flies in areas of Leamington, Whitnash, Warwick Gates, Heathcote and Warwick since 2022.

Parents have been draping fly nets over cots, children can't eat dinner without flies crawling into their mouths and others have reported falling ill due to the plague of flies blighting the area.

They blame the recycling plant Amcor, formerly known as Berry Circular Polymers, which is regulated by the Environment Agency (EA).

Campaign group RAPID (Residents Against Pollution and Industrial Damage) said in just May, June, July and August this year, over 350 complaints were filed, on top of the many more over the past three years. The group is demanding more accountability from the EA and Warwick District Council (WDC).

"The latest awful surge in odours, which lasted two weeks in early September, capped off a summer of misery for local homeowners and families," said a spokesperson for RAPID.

“This is not a new issue, we are talking about entering a fourth year of these odours and flies. Local people have been patient and have been doing their bit by making real time complaints for well over two years. The EA and WDC have had more than enough time to act, and yet the pollution continues. We need answers - and we need action.”

The community is now demanding an urgent public meeting with senior representatives from the EA, WDC and local MP Matt Western, who has raised the issue in Parliament, describing it as a "public health risk".

From the meeting, RAPID said it wants to see an action plan on what will happened next.

Amcor denies it is behind the smells and says it is operating in compliance with regulators.

A spokesperson said: "Since becoming the owner of the Leamington Spa recycling facility on April 30 this year, we’ve undertaken a thorough review of operations and continue working with the Environment Agency (EA) and local authorities.

"The EA has been undertaking regular visits to both the site and surrounding residential areas to monitor for odour, and we receive monthly Compliance Odour Monitoring reports detailing their findings. The reports received to date confirmed compliance of our operations, including in regard to odour.

"We value communication and engagement with local stakeholders."

A spokesperson for the EA said: "We are aware that odour issues continue within the community, and, because of this, we have significantly increased the number of visits and requirements on the site in relation to odour. Our last visit was on September 23.

“Following an audit of the wastewater treatment plant, we required the owners to complete a full assessment of all odour sources. "This will allow better identification of the sources of the odour. Once we have reviewed the assessment, we will update our engagement HQ webpage.”

The Courier and Weekly News has approached WDC for comment.