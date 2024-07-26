Work starts on £160,000 expansion of Rugby's 'green corridor' connection network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started on a £160,000 expansion of Rugby's Park Connector Network, a programme designed to connect cycle paths and footpaths across the area.

The latest expansion of the network connects the cycle path at Brownsover's Crowthorns to Clifton Bridge in Clifton-upon-Dunsmore, resurfacing and widening a 1.4 kilometre stretch of council-owned pathway prone to becoming boggy during spells of wet weather.

The council has appointed JP Landscapes and Construction Limited to carry out the work, which looks set to take three months to complete.

Funding for the project has come from Section 106 contributions - cash paid by developers through the planning system to cater for infrastructure to go with new housing - and the council's health and safety budget, with the council consulting with the Environment Agency throughout the project's design stages.

Since 2020, the council, working with partners such as Rugby Cycle Forum, Sustrans - the charity which co-ordinates the National Cycle Network - and Warwickshire County Council, has laid more than 6.5km of new or improved pathways for the Park Connector Network, a network of 'green' travel corridors across the borough to encourage walking and cycling.

The council has also installed eco-friendly, solar-powered lights on the network to make it accessible all year round.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "The Park Connector Network promotes active travel by creating high-quality, wide pathways suitable for walking, running and cycling.

"The boggy conditions on the pathway linking Crowthorns to Clifton-upon-Dunsmore make it difficult to navigate during wet weather, so we're delighted to be in a position to push ahead with this project and expand the network further afield."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, added: "The Park Connector Network is a real partnership between the council, Warwickshire County Council and volunteers from the Rugby Cycle Forum and Rugby Sustrans.

"Collectively, all have contributed to building a sustainable and safe network of pathways for off road cycling, walking, wheelchairs and running, and it's a pleasure to watch the network expand, route by route.