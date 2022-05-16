Your chance to see plans for major new road in Dunchurch to accommodate thousands of new houses

The route of the planned road is highlighted in orange.

The housing development was approved as part of the borough’s local plan – making way for thousands of homes to be built between Rugby and Dunchurch.

Before work on the homes can begin, road infrastructure must be in place, and this looks set to come in the form of the Homestead Link Road.

Present plans (pictured) suggest the construction of a new roundabout close to the Dunchurch side of Rugby Road, snaking through the new housing estate and joining with the Coventry Road on the other end of Dunchurch.

Before a planning application for the road is submitted, there will be a public viewing of the proposals this Saturday (May 21) from 10am-4pm at Dunchurch Village Hall.

A spokesperson for Homes England said: “Homes England is preparing a planning application to deliver the Homestead View Link Road, which will enable the delivery of the housing across South West Rugby and relieve existing congestion in Dunchurch village. The planning application for the link road is due for submission early 2022.

“Homes England will also be delivering new housing, an all-through school (primary and secondary co-located), a district centre including retail outlets and community uses including a GP surgery, supporting highways infrastructure and open space / landscaping.