A fallen telegraph pole partially blocked a road near Rugby this afternoon (Monday). Photo by dh Photo.

Traffic had to negotiatethe fallen power cables on the B4453 near the Bourton on Dunsmore turn off.

It was caused by a vehicle colliding with the electricity pole.

