Family of missing Rugby teenager are appealing for the public's help to find him​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The family of a missing Rugby teenager are appealing for the public's help.

Emergency services are currently looking for Toby Burwell, aged 17, who went missing from his home in Newbold on February 19.

His family have asked anyone with any information to contact Warwickshire Police on 999 and use incident number 38 of 20 February 2023.

Ashlawn School also put out a social media post which read: "Toby spent 5 years at Ashlawn before he moved onto Lawrence Sheriff Sixth form to study his biggest passion - Music.

"Toby is 6ft tall with gingery auburn hair and a moustache. If you can help in anyway please call 999.

