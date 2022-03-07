Family pay tribute to Bulkington's 'Auntie Jenny' who died in car crash

Jenny Chilton

Warwickshire Police have released a family tribute to Jenny Chilton, 73, from Bulkington, who died following a collision in Winterton Road, Bulkington, last Wednesday, March 2.

Her family said: “Jenny was loved by everyone who knew her. Her family and friends are devastated and heartbroken by this tragedy. We have lost the heart of our family, a treasured mum and a devoted and energetic grandma.

“Jenny was very much at the centre of village life in Bulkington. She was an active member of numerous community groups. She loved to sing, leading the church choir at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and also as a member of the Bulkington Community Choir.

“Jenny was a talented artist, participating in the Nuneaton and District Society of Artists. She regularly exhibited her work.

“However, she may be best remembered by generations of villagers as ‘Auntie Jenny’ in fond memory of their happy times at Jack and Jill nursery, which she ran for many years.

“She loved village life in Bulkington. It is heartbreaking to think that this lovely woman, our mum, one who gave so much to others, should have her life taken away like this.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information and dashcam footage. If you can help, call 101 quoting incident 328 of 2 March 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555 111.