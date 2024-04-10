Family's tribute to much-loved grandad who died after being hit by car on Warwickshire motorway

Tommy Barker

The family of a man who died after a car collided with him on the M42 in Warwickshire has paid tribute to him.

Tommy Barker was hit by the vehicle at around 11.30pm on March 31, between junctions 9 and 10 near Kingsbury.

Paying tribute to him, his brother John said: “Remembering a much-loved brother, dad, grandad, and friend to many. Tommy tragically lost his life on 31 March; he will be sadly missed.”

It was reported that 64-year-old Mr Barker had been walking down the northbound carriageway before being struck by a vehicle and sadly dying at the scene.