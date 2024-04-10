Family's tribute to much-loved grandad who died after being hit by car on Warwickshire motorway
The family of a man who died after a car collided with him on the M42 in Warwickshire has paid tribute to him.
Tommy Barker was hit by the vehicle at around 11.30pm on March 31, between junctions 9 and 10 near Kingsbury.
Paying tribute to him, his brother John said: “Remembering a much-loved brother, dad, grandad, and friend to many. Tommy tragically lost his life on 31 March; he will be sadly missed.”
It was reported that 64-year-old Mr Barker had been walking down the northbound carriageway before being struck by a vehicle and sadly dying at the scene.
Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses. If you saw a man walking in this area between 11.00-11.30pm, particularly if you have dashcam footage please contact us quoting incident 382 of 31 March 2024. Go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua or call 101.