Ferrari driver left broken hearted on Valentine's Day after crashing his beloved car in Warwickshire
Thankfully he was not injured and no one else was involved
He lost control and collided with the central barrier on the A46 - but thankfully he was not injured and no one else was involved.
Police attended the scene and helped with recovery of the vehicle.