Ferrari driver left broken hearted on Valentine's Day after crashing his beloved car in Warwickshire

Thankfully he was not injured and no one else was involved
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT
This Ferrari driver was left broken hearted on Valentine's Day after crashing his beloved car in Warwickshire.

He lost control and collided with the central barrier on the A46 - but thankfully he was not injured and no one else was involved.

Police attended the scene and helped with recovery of the vehicle.

Related topics:FerrariWarwickshirePolice