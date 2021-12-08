Fire at three-acre landfill that is spreading acrid smoke across Rugby expected to go on 'for some time'

Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire at the at the Ling Hall Landfill site which has pumped acrid smoke across the skies of Rugby is expected to go on for some time yet, the fire service has warned.

Just before 11am today, December 8, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service urged those living near the Lawford Heath site to keep their doors and windows shut after a 'large fire' broke out.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation further deteriorated when residents began reporting smelling the acrid smoke across Rugby.

Cllr Jim Ellis contacted the Advertiser to state that an official source had told him 'the wind direction is against us' - blowing the foul smoke through the town.

Shortly after, Rugby Borough Council warned residents in seven areas of the town that they should stay indoors if possible.

Residents outside of those seven areas have reported smelling the smoke - and so has the Advertiser - so it may prudent for residents across the town to avoid going outside if possible.

In the latest update, a spokesperson for the fire service said: "Five fire engines and a high volume pump have been at the site dealing with the fire which involved three acres of landfill.

"Our crews have been working closely with the Environment Agency to reduce the impact to the environment.

"This incident will be ongoing for some time."