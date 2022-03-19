Fire breaks out (again) at Linghall Quarry landfill site near Rugby - residents advised to keep windows shut earlier today

Photo credit: www.facebook.com/Rugbyfirestation

Residents were warned to keep their windows shut earlier today, March 19, after a fire broke out at the Linghall Quarry near Rugby.

The warning, directed particularly towards residents of Lawford Heath, was issued by the police and the fire service in the afternoon as fire fighters from Rugby tackled the blaze.

At around 4pm a spokesperson for Rugby Fire Station said: "Large amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the site. Local residents are advised to keep windows closed at this time."

Footage taken by Rugby fire fighters (which can be viewed here) shows heaps of rubbish ablaze, pumping smoke into the air.