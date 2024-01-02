Fire crews rescue occupants of car trapped in flooded water near Shipston

Fire and rescue services have saved the occupants of a car trapped in flooded waters in a village near Shipston-on-Stour.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, alongside the Shipston Police neighbourhood team, rescued the car’s occupants from a flooded section of the A429 near Halford today (Tuesday January 2).

The road is currently closed at the Ettington turn-off, and the police advise people to avoid driving in the area if possible.

They said: “Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue team has worked to rescue the occupants of a trapped car.

For more information visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/033WAF207

Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum Co-Chair and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said: “It is crucial that Warwickshire residents do everything they can to keep themselves and each other safe during this heavy rain and flooding in the county.

“A key part of that is not driving or walking through floodwater and following advice from emergency services. If signs are in place asking you not to drive through flooded areas, please do not ignore them, they are there to keep you safe.”