Fire Update: Firefighters contain fire in Warwick's historic Mill Street
Several fire engines were sent to the scene of the incident this afternoon (Friday August 9), which is just off the St Nicholas Church Street and Banbury Road roundabout.
Residents on social media reported seeing billowing smoke coming from the area.
Motorists and residents are urging others to avoid the area.
A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted of a house fire on Mill Street, Warwick.
"Pump appliances and a turntable ladder from Leamington Fire Station attended, alongside appliances from Kenilworth Fire Station and Stratford upon Avon Fire Station.
"Crews were able to contain the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets."