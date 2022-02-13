Firefighters called to house fires in Leamington and Harbury over the weekend

Firefighters have been called to two house fires over the weekend.

The latest one was in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) in Leamington.

Two fire crews wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel and covering jet put out a kitchen fire in Beauchamp Hill at about 1.40am.

The other incident happened at about 5pm on Saturday, when crews from Leamington and Gaydon along with a turntable ladder tackled a fire at a property fire in Church Terrace, Harbury.