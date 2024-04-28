Firefighters have tackled house fire in Warwickshire village overnight
Warwickshire Police have advised residents of the fire at a house on Woodlands Road in Binley Woods.
Firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have been tackling a housefire in a village in the county overnight.
The incident took place in Woodlands Road in Binley Woods.
Warwickshire Police advised residents that there was a lot of smoke in the air and that those who lived nearby should keep their windows closed and stay in their homes while the firefighters tackled the blaze.