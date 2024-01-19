Firefighters praised for swifty dealing with two car fires in Kenilworth
Firefighters were called to two car fires in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday).
The blaze, which was reported just after 4pm in Offa Drive, was caused by an issue with one of the engines. No one was injured.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 16:17 this afternoon we were mobilised to reports of two cars on fire on Offa Drive in Kenilworth.
Crews arrived in under six minutes of the first 999 call and deployed two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus with a hose reel jet.
"The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by an issue within the engine of one of the vehicles."
The family whom the cars belonged to praised the firefighters for their speedy response.