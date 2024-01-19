Firefighters praised for swifty dealing with two car fires in Kenilworth

The blaze was caused by an issue with one of the engines.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to two car fires in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday).

The blaze, which was reported just after 4pm in Offa Drive, was caused by an issue with one of the engines. No one was injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 16:17 this afternoon we were mobilised to reports of two cars on fire on Offa Drive in Kenilworth.

The blaze, which was reported just after 4pm in Offa Drive, was caused by an issue with one of the engines. No one was injured.

Crews arrived in under six minutes of the first 999 call and deployed two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus with a hose reel jet.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by an issue within the engine of one of the vehicles."