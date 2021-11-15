Firefighters tackle blaze at plastics factory in Ryton

Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A fire at a plastics factory on Oxford Road in Ryton saw six appliances have to attend earlier this afternoon, November 15.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the height of the incident six appliances and a high volume pump were in attendance.

"Once on site firefighters acted quickly to get the fire under control to stop it spreading to neighbouring buildings.

"The building affected is heavily fire damaged.