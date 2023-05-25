Firefighters tackle fire at £1.25m house near Kenilworth - and then rescue toddler who locked himself in a house

The child was reunited with her mother

Kenilworth firefighters were called to deal with house fire in Balsall Common - and then, in a separate incident, had to rescue a toddler who locked himself in a house.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning at an empty house off Holly Lane in Balsall Common - it needed eight fire engines to put it out.

The house was recently on the market for £1,250,000.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning at an empty house off Holly Lane in Balsall Common

Advertisement

Advertisement