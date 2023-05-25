Firefighters tackle fire at £1.25m house near Kenilworth - and then rescue toddler who locked himself in a house

Kenilworth firefighters were called to deal with house fire in Balsall Common - and then, in a separate incident, had to rescue a toddler who locked himself in a house.
The fire happened on Tuesday morning at an empty house off Holly Lane in Balsall Common - it needed eight fire engines to put it out.
The house was recently on the market for £1,250,000.
Kenilworth Fire Service added: "On our return to Warwickshire we were mobilised to a toddler who had accidentally become locked in a house. Crews gained access and reunited the child with her mother unharmed."