Firefighters tackle fire at £1.25m house near Kenilworth - and then rescue toddler who locked himself in a house

The child was reunited with her mother
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:43 BST

Kenilworth firefighters were called to deal with house fire in Balsall Common - and then, in a separate incident, had to rescue a toddler who locked himself in a house.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning at an empty house off Holly Lane in Balsall Common - it needed eight fire engines to put it out.

The house was recently on the market for £1,250,000.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning at an empty house off Holly Lane in Balsall Common
Kenilworth Fire Service added: "On our return to Warwickshire we were mobilised to a toddler who had accidentally become locked in a house. Crews gained access and reunited the child with her mother unharmed."

