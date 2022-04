Firefighters tackled a bin fire near Wagamama

Firefighters had to deal with a bin fire on Leamington’s Parade – which nearly spread to a nearby restaurant.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two crews from Leamington have attended what they described as a “large bin fire” at 11am today (Friday) which was close to a Wagamamas in the town centre.

"Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and investigated the nearby restaurant and found no signs of fire spread,” said Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.